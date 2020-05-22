2 more pre-school staff members test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Two more pre-school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health on Friday (May 22).

So far, a total of five pre-school employees have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, after a proactive testing programme began on May 15 for all teaching and non-teaching staff at pre-schools before centres reopen.



CASES REPORTED ON FRIDAY

One of the two new cases reported on Friday is a 50-year-old Singaporean woman, identified as Case 30386.

She had not gone to work recently and tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. MOH did not specify where she works.

The other pre-school employee, Case 30387, is a 58-year-old Singaporean woman who went to work at My First Skool @ Westgate, after she experienced onset of symptoms on May 8.

She was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Thursday.

Both new cases on Friday are currently unlinked to other cases.

MOH reported on Thursday that three pre-school staff had tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Two had gone to work after experiencing onset of symptoms – Case 29513 went to work at My First Skool @ 303 Canberra, and Case 29514 went to work at PCF Sparkletots pre-school @ Gambas.

MOH did not say where the third case works.



The two new cases are among the four community cases reported on Friday.



MOH said that the daily number of cases in the community has increased from an average of five per day in the week before, to an average of seven per day in the past week.

"This is partly due to our active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff, which have picked up more cases in the past week," said MOH.

The tests, which started on May 15 and are scheduled to be completed by the end of the month, have seen more 10,400 pre-school staff members test negative for the coronavirus so far, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Thursday.

About 30,000 pre-school and early intervention staff, including teachers, principals, programme staff, administrative staff, cooks and cleaners, will take the swab tests, with the Government paying for the one-time exercise.



On Tuesday, the Government announced that pre-schools and early intervention centres would resume classes gradually from Jun 2, beginning with children at the kindergarten level.

Children in Nursery 1 and 2 will be allowed to return from Jun 8, while those in infant care and playgroup will be able to return from Jun 10.

Centres are currently open to offer limited services to children whose parents are working in essential services, such as healthcare.

As of Friday, Singapore has seen a total of 30,426 cases of COVID-19, with 614 cases reported.



