The Orange Tree pre-school branch closed for 10 days after student tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The Choa Chu Kang branch of The Orange Tree pre-school will be closed for 10 days following one of its students testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Monday (Mar 9), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said that it has ordered the temporary closure of The Orange Tree (CCK), located at 10 Choa Chu Kang Road, from Mar 10 to Mar 20 in light of the confirmed case.

The student, who was confirmed earlier on Monday as Case 160, is a family member of Case 145, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The latter is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.



The 10-day closure covers the 14-day COVID-19 incubation period from when the student last attended pre-school on Mar 6, said ECDA. Programmes will resume on Mar 21.



All children, teachers and staff will be given a Leave of Absence during the closure period. Contact tracing is ongoing.

The Orange Tree (CCK) will conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the pre-school premises, and is closely monitoring its staff and parents on the health of their children, said ECDA.

This is in addition to earlier precautionary measures that were implemented in accordance to MOH’s and ECDA’s guidelines, which include restriction of visitors, suspension of large group and communal activities as well as excursions and field trips, health checks and stepped up temperature screening for all children and staff.

"ECDA will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with the management, staff, parents and children at The Orange Tree (CCK) to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all," the agency said, adding that it was also working with the pre-school to engage parents on precautionary measures.

ECDA also reminded pre-schools to be vigilant when conducting health checks, and to observe high standards of personal and environmental hygiene.

CNA has contacted The Orange Tree (CCK) for more information.

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Singapore on Monday (Mar 9), including six linked to the SAFRA Jurong cluster.

The cluster, which involved a private dinner function held at the Joy Garden restaurant in SAFRA Jurong on Feb 15, now has a total of 36 cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of the new cases, one is linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Mission Singapore, while the other three are imported cases.

The latest infections bring Singapore's total number of COVID-19 cases to 160.

Three more patients were also discharged, MOH said in the release.



To date, a total of 93 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Of the 67 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, MOH said. Ten are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

