SIA rolls out enhanced COVID-19 safety measures as travel set to take off again

SINGAPORE: Enhanced safety measures for Singapore Airlines (SIA), SilkAir and Scoot flights are being rolled out to protect passengers and crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the airlines announced on Sunday (Jun 7).

This comes as travel is set to pick up again, with the resumption of more flights this month and transit operations recommencing at Changi Airport.

From Monday, passengers on all SIA Group flights will be given a kit with a surgical mask, anti-bacterial wipes and hand sanitiser when they travel, said SIA in a news release.



An enhanced cleaning process has also been implemented for aircraft and lounges, said the national carrier.

SIA said it was also looking to trial an ultra-violet light cleaning procedure on the ground for its lavatories before every flight.

Passengers have been required to wear face masks on board since May 10, and to observe safe distancing measures when embarking and disembarking as well as when queuing for the lavatory.



SCOOT SUSPENDS SEAT SELECTION

Certain Scoot products and services will be suspended to minimise contact between crew and customers and to facilitate effective contact tracing, said the SIA subsidiary on Sunday.

These include the suspension of priority boarding, extra cabin bag allowance, inflight seat upgrades, inflight duty-free shopping and the purchase of meals and beverages.

Online seat selection will also be suspended, with customers assigned seats when they check in, said Scoot.

"Where possible, Scoot will endeavour to seat customers travelling with family, or customers in the same booking, together," said the airline. "Customers should not change seats in-flight."

The airline has also introduced restrictions on cabin baggage. Previously, Scoot had allowed cabin baggage of up to 10kg in Economy Class.

However, with effect from Jun 1 customers are only allowed one carry-on bag of up to 3kg, which must fit under the seat in front of them. Remaining cabin baggage of up to 7kg will be checked in at no cost.



Customers will also be required to complete a health declaration form prior to check-in.

Forms may be completed at Scoot check-in kiosks or via an online form accessible through an SMS notification 24 hours prior to flight departure.



The enhanced measures allow customers "to travel with us with full confidence, knowing that we have taken the necessary steps to safeguard their well-being throughout their journey," said Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong.

SIA is also looking at further solutions such as an in-flight e-menu and digital food ordering services in lounges, which will be introduced in the coming months.

It is also working on a "Print-n-Go" solution to let customers print boarding passes and baggage tags at airport self-service kiosks in a contactless way, via the SingaporeAir Mobile App or a QR code.



