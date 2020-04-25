Singapore reports 618 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 12,693

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 618 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday (Apr 25), bringing the national total to 12,693.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary release of figures.

Seven of the cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

A total of 25 dormitories have been gazetted as isolation areas.



On Friday, the Ministry of Manpower issued a "stern warning" to the operator of the Joylicious workers dormitory in Tuas for locking 20 migrant workers in their room after a close contact of theirs contracted COVID-19.

Singapore is going through a "circuit breaker" period to stem the spread of COVID-19. The period was at first scheduled to end on May 4 but will now last until Jun 1.

All non-essential workplaces have been ordered closed and residents are barred from leaving the house except to buy food and groceries or to exercise alone in the neighbourhood.

Twelve people in Singapore have died due to COVID-19. The latest fatality was announced on Wednesday night - an 84-year-old Singaporean woman identified as case 1071.



