Singapore reports 35 more COVID-19 cases, 3 new clusters identified

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Mar 30), including 26 with no recent travel history. Three new clusters were identified.



This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 879.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the new cases, nine are imported and had travel history to Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

Twelve of the new cases are linked to previous cases, while 14 currently have no links.

Contact tracing is under way for a total of 79 locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions, MOH added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 420 cases who are still in hospitals, most are stable or improving, the health ministry said. Nineteen cases are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.



A total of 228 cases who are clinically well but tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the community isolation facility at D’Resort NTUC.



Another 16 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In total, 228 people in Singapore have now fully recovered from COVID-19.

THREE NEW CLUSTERS

The three new clusters reported on Monday are at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol at 2 Seletar North Link, Wilby Residences at 25 Wilby Road and Hero's at 69 Circular Road.

One of the new cases reported, Case 853 is a 20-year-old Malaysian man who is a Singapore work pass holder, and had been in Malaysia from Mar 16 to Mar 17. He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 28, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on the afternoon of Mar 29.

He is currently warded in an insolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

He is employed as a porter at NCID, and had not gone to work after onset of symptoms.

Singapore reported its third death from COVID-19 on Sunday. The patient was a 70-year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.



The patient's profile matched that of case 109, who was previously identified by his family as Mr Chung Ah Lay.

Mr Chung was admitted to Singapore General Hospital on Feb 29 and tested positive for the infection on Mar 2. He developed serious complications and died after 27 days in the intensive care unit. The health ministry said he had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Mr Chung's daughter, Ms Ashley Chung, thanked those who extended their condolences to her family.

Writing on Facebook on Sunday, Ms Chung said: "We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to those fellow Singaporeans, including PM Lee Hsien Loong who extended your condolences to the Chung family. We also wish to thank the medical team in SGH for tirelessly looking after my dad."

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram