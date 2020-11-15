Singapore reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported three new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Nov 15).



All of the cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no locally transmitted infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Sunday is the fifth consecutive day with no locally transmitted cases reported in Singapore.



The new infections bring the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,119.

More details will be given later today, said the ministry.

PM LEE CALLS FOR EASE ON TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

On Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on Australia and New Zealand to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to ease border restrictions, saying this will facilitate the resumption of economic activity as the COVID-19 pandemic stabilises.

"The reopening of our borders in a safe and calibrated manner will facilitate the resumption of economic activity, and is an important confidence marker for our peoples and businesses," said Mr Lee at the second ASEAN-Australia Biennial Summit.

He noted that Singapore has lifted border restrictions to allow visitors from Australia, adding that he hopes Australia will also ease its own border restrictions "in good time".

In a similar message during the ASEAN-New Zealand Leaders Summit, Mr Lee said the two sides should progressively and safely lift current travel restrictions.

"This is a critical enabler of our economic recovery, and will signal to the rest of the world that ASEAN and its partners are open for business," he said.



Singapore lifted border restrictions to visitors from New Zealand because it has done "a commendable job" controlling the spread of COVID-19.

"(Singapore) looks forward to New Zealand similarly lifting its restrictions on cross border travel as soon as it is ready to do so," said Mr Lee.



