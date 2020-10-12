64-year-old man is Singapore’s 28th COVID-19 fatality; first in three months

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old man became Singapore's 28th COVID-19 fatality after he died due to complications arising from COVID-19 infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Oct 12).

The man, a Singapore permanent resident, is the country's first reported COVID-19 death in three months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He died on Monday.

The last reported COVID-19 death in Singapore was on Jul 14 when a 62-year-old Singaporean man died from complications due to COVID-19.

The latest fatality, the 64-year-old man, who was also known as case 57960, had a history of hypertension, said MOH.



According to MOH, he had been working in India since December 2019 and returned to Singapore on Sep 23, when he was placed on stay-home notice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to MOH records, he had an onset of symptoms on Sep 30 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Oct 4.

"Singapore General Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them," said the ministry.

On Monday, Singapore reported four new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of cases reported since Mar 4.

The national tally now stands at 57,880.



Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram