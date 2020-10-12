64-year-old man is Singapore’s 28th COVID-19 fatality; first in three months

A signboard at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) compound.
SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old man became Singapore's 28th COVID-19 fatality after he died due to complications arising from COVID-19 infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Oct 12). 

The man, a Singapore permanent resident, is the country's first reported COVID-19 death in three months. 

He died on Monday.

The last reported COVID-19 death in Singapore was on Jul 14 when a 62-year-old Singaporean man died from complications due to COVID-19. 

The latest fatality, the 64-year-old man, who was also known as case 57960, had a history of hypertension, said MOH.

According to MOH, he had been working in India since December 2019 and returned to Singapore on Sep 23, when he was placed on stay-home notice. 

According to MOH records, he had an onset of symptoms on Sep 30 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Oct 4.

"Singapore General Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them," said the ministry. 

On Monday, Singapore reported four new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of cases reported since Mar 4. 

The national tally now stands at 57,880. 

