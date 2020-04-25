Singapore reports 618 new cases of COVID-19; new cluster at Northpoint City

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 618 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday (Apr 25), bringing the national total to 12,693.

Seven new clusters were also identified, including shopping mall Northpoint City at Yishun.

A total of 597 of Saturday's cases were work permit holders residing in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said. Another 12 were work permit holders living outside of dormitories.



Seven of the cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents, with two on work passes or long-term visit passes.



Of the new cases, 81 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.​​​​​​​

NORTHPOINT CITY AMONG 7 NEW CLUSTERS

Between Apr 18 and Apr 24, MOH uncovered links for 1,226 previously unlinked cases.



Seven new clusters have been identified, including Northpoint City in Yishun.

The Northpoint City cluster is made up of seven previously identified cases.



Eleven previously confirmed cases have now been linked to a new cluster at ASPRI Westlite Papan (5 Jalan Papan).

Of the newly confirmed cases, one was linked to 13 previously identified cases to form a new cluster at Kian Teck Hostel, (30 Kian Teck Avenue).

Fourteen of the earlier confirmed cases have now been linked to a new cluster at SCM Tuas Lodge (80 Tuas South Boulevard).



Another new cluster was found at 21 Defu South Street 1, made up of 32 previously identified cases.

Four of the newly confirmed cases are linked to seven previous cases to form a new cluster at the construction site at 8 Martin Place.



Twelve of the newly confirmed cases are linked to a new cluster at a construction site at 107 West Coast Vale.



A total of 25 dormitories have been gazetted as isolation areas.



On Friday, the Ministry of Manpower issued a "stern warning" to the operator of the Joylicious workers dormitory in Tuas for locking 20 migrant workers in their room after a close contact of theirs contracted COVID-19.

Singapore is going through a "circuit breaker" period to stem the spread of COVID-19. The period was at first scheduled to end on May 4 but will now last until Jun 1.

All non-essential workplaces have been ordered closed and residents are barred from leaving the house except to buy food and groceries or to exercise alone in the neighbourhood.

Twelve people in Singapore have died due to COVID-19. The latest fatality was announced on Wednesday night - an 84-year-old Singaporean woman identified as case 1071.



