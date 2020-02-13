St James Church Kindergarten's Gilstead campus shuts for cleaning after 2 siblings found to have links to COVID-19 case

SINGAPORE: St James Church Kindergarten closed its Gilstead campus for cleaning on Thursday (Feb 13), after it was informed that two siblings from its pre-school were served a home quarantine order.



“Two of our children are on home quarantine order because of contact with a relative who was later found to be infected with COVID-19,” said St James Church Kindergarten spokesperson in response to CNA queries, adding that both children and their parents are well.



“The children are a pair of siblings and they do not stay with this relative. This relative of theirs is not their caregiver and did not visit the school.”



The spokesperson did not identify which confirmed case the children were related to.



After consulting with the Early Childhood Development Agency, no leave of absence was issued to children who were in the same class as the siblings.



The kindergarten said it carried out a thorough cleaning of the whole Gilstead campus and disinfected the classrooms as a precautionary measure.



“Due to the size of the campus, this can only be carried out when the school is not in operation,” said the spokesperson.

The school will reopen on Friday, once the cleaning process is completed.



In a letter issued by the management to parents on Wednesday evening, the pre-school said that from Friday, it will implement additional precautionary measures, including increasing the frequency of temperature taking for staff and children; increasing the frequency of disinfection of commonly used spaces; and improving the hygiene practices of children under its care.



“Please be assured that the school is monitoring the situation closely in consultation with relevant Government authorities. We will act accordingly in the best interest of the children, staff and families,” said the pre-school.



