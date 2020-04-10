COVID-19: Tampines Dormitory declared isolation area under Infectious Diseases Act

SINGAPORE: A fifth foreign worker dormitory, Tampines Dormitory, has been declared an isolation area to prevent the spread or "possible outbreak" of COVID-19.



On Thursday (Apr 9), MOH reported 17 additional cases linked to Tampines Dormitory in 2 Tampines Place, which has a total of 38 COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a notice by the Ministry of Heath (MOH) in the Government Gazette on Thursday, the notification under the Infectious Diseases Act came into force at 11.59pm on Thursday.

MORE BLOCKS AT SUNGEI TENGAH LODGE DECLARED ISOLATION AREAS

Eight more blocks at foreign worker dormitory Sungei Tengah Lodge were also gazetted as isolation areas on Thursday. They are blocks 502, 504, 508, 510, 514, 516, 518 and 520 Old Choa Chu Kang Road. The notice came into effect at 11.45pm on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two blocks at Sungei Tengah Lodge - 506 and 512 Old Choa Chu Kang Road - were declared isolation areas on Wednesday.

The dormitory, which has 10 residential blocks and can house up to 25,000 workers, is one of Singapore's largest workers' dormitories, according to its website.

On Thursday, MOH reported 14 more COVID-19 cases linked to Sungei Tengah Lodge, which has a total of 43 cases.

Singapore has seen a spike in coronavirus cases involving foreign worker dormitories over the past few days.

On Sunday, two foreign worker dormitories - S11 Dormitory @ Punggol and Westlite Toh Guan dormitory - were gazetted as isolation areas.

Nearly 20,000 workers across the two dormitories have been placed under quarantine, meaning they will have to stay in their rooms for 14 days.

A third dormitory, Toh Guan Dormitory, was declared an isolation area on Monday. Toh Guan Dormitory houses around 4,500 foreign workers, the Ministry of Manpower told CNA.

As of Thursday, S11 Dormitory reported 283 cases, while Westlite Toh Guan confirmed 49 cases. Toh Guan Dormitory had 25 confirmed cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram