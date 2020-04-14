Customers not wearing face masks at bank branches will be refused entry

SINGAPORE: Customers not wearing face masks when visiting banks' branches will be refused entry as part of additional measures taken by banks to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

"With immediate effect, all customers visiting bank branches must wear a face mask to safeguard their own health and well-being, and that of other customers and staff working at these premises," the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said on Tuesday (Apr 14).



"Those not wearing a face mask would be refused entry.

"Customers are also advised to wear a face mask when lining up to use ATMs."



ABS also strongly advised customers to use their banks’ online, mobile and digital channels to access banking services during the "circuit breaker" period.

"Unless absolutely necessary, customers should refrain from going to the branches," said ABS.

Banks in Singapore have put in place crowd management systems at their branches to ensure safe distancing between customers and staff, and have stepped up the cleaning and disinfection of their branches as well as ATMs.



ABS assured customers that banks will continue to support their banking needs despite the temporary closure of some retail branches from Apr 9 to May 4, in view of lower customer traffic during the "circuit breaker" period.

Singapore has closed all non-essential businesses and introduced strict measures as part of a "circuit breaker" period to stem the spread of COVID-19, with fines issued for safe distancing offences.

All workers who sell or prepare food and drinks will have to wear masks or face shields from Monday, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).



People visiting markets managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators, supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping malls are also required to wear masks.



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in a Facebook post on Saturday that wearing of masks on public transport will be made compulsory.



