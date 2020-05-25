CPF, HDB, IRAS to resume operations at service counters from Jun 2, by appointment only

SINGAPORE: Selected government service centres will resume operations from Jun 2, but by appointment only, as Singapore exits the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" period.

These include the five Central Provident Fund (CPF) service centres, service counters at HDB Hub and HDB branches, as well as the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore's (IRAS) taxpayer and business service centre at Revenue House.

"For the immediate post circuit breaker period in Phase 1, selected government service centres ... will resume the physical delivery of services in a limited and controlled manner, such as by appointments only," said Public Service Division (PSD) on Monday (May 25).

"However, to safeguard public health, the Public Service will continue to keep the majority of its service centres closed in Phase One, and use digital means as the primary mode of providing services."



Other services that will resume operations from Jun 2 include the Ministry of Manpower’s employment pass services centre, the Health Promotion Board's student health centre and the National Environment Agency's one-stop information and service centre for hawkers at HDB Hub.



The Courts will also resume hearings. Where possible and appropriate, hearings will be conducted using remote communication technology, said PSD.

Meanwhile, selected dental clinics in schools will reopen from Jun 2 without the need for appointments.

"We urge all visitors to observe safe management measures during their transactions, i.e. reschedule appointments if they are unwell, wear a mask at all times, and register their visits via the SafeEntry app," said PSD.



Authorities had announced last week that Singapore will lift COVID-19 restrictions in three phases after the end of the circuit breaker period.

In Phase 1, the majority of the Public Service workforce will continue to work from home, PSD noted on Monday.

All public sector social, sports and arts facilities such as libraries, museums, beaches, parks and SportSG facilities will remain closed.

More of the government's physical service centres and facilities will reopen in Phase 2 and 3.

"However, even in Phase 3, we must remain vigilant and make ongoing efforts to minimise the risk of community spread of COVID-19," said PSD.



“Hence, the Public Service will also continue to step up its efforts to promote digital literacy and to empower citizens to use digital means to access more and more public services, including promoting digital services to senior citizens."



