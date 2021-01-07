Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel to close for 14 days as MOH investigates unlinked COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel will be closed for two weeks from Friday (Jan 8) as a "precautionary measure", while the Ministry of Health (MOH) investigates two unlinked COVID-19 cases who work at the hotel.

"From our preliminary investigations, we cannot conclude that transmissions could have occurred at the hotel," MOH said, adding that the hotel will be closed until Jan 21.

The hotel will also stop accepting new guests, and foreign air crew and guests currently staying at the hotel will be checked out progressively, the ministry added.



"Incoming air crew will be housed in alternative facilities," said MOH.



Restaurant and event spaces within the hotel will also be closed.



"During its closure, deep cleaning and disinfection will be carried out by the hotel, in consultation with MOH and the National Environment Agency," the ministry said.



"MOH has also commenced a special testing operations to test all staff working at the hotel for COVID-19 infection."

Crowne Plaza Hotel was among the new places added on Thursday to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Also on the list are NTUC Income at Tampines Central and Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple on Ceylon Road.

The full list of locations is as follows:

List of locations visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious. (Table: MOH)

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

There is no need to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, added the health ministry.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Two community cases were among Singapore's 33 new COVID-19 infections reported on Thursday. This takes the country's tally of cases to 58,813.

