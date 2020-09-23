COVID-19: Annual Kusu Island pilgrimage limited to 500 people a day

SINGAPORE: This year’s Kusu Pilgrimage Season will be limited to 500 people per day for better crowd management amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual pilgrimage to Singapore's Kusu Island during the ninth lunar month begins on Oct 17 and ends on Nov 14, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in a news release on Wednesday (Sep 23).

Every year during this period, tens of thousands of devotees take the ferry from Marina South to Kusu Island for the pilgrimage.

The island is home to the popular Da Bo Gong (Tua Pek Kong) Temple and three Malay shrines.

Those who wish to visit the island during this pilgrimage season must make a reservation via https://go.gov.sg/kps2020.

Bookings open on Monday and each applicant may make a reservation for a up to five people.

Applicants will receive a a confirmation email, which they must produce for verification in order to purchase ferry tickets from the counter of Singapore Island Cruise & Ferry Services on the day of their visit.

A maximum of 50 passengers will be allowed on each hourly departure for better crowd management.

The first ferry will depart from Marina South Pier at 7am, while the last ferry will depart from Kusu Island at 7pm.

Visitors to the island will be required to check in via SafeEntry and have their temperatures taken before boarding the ferry.

There will be a limited capacity of 30 people for the temple and 15 people for the shrines.

Queues can be expected as a result of the limited capacity, said SLA.

“As weekends are a popular period during KPS, visitors are advised to visit Kusu Island on weekdays,” SLA said, adding that those who are unwell should stay home.

Overnight stays and pets are not allowed.

The authority advised the public to use public transportation to get to Marina South Pier.

As there are limited parking lots, visitors can either take SBS Transit Bus 400 to the pier or take the train to Marina South Pier MRT station, said SLA.

Free shuttle buses will run between Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore Carpark and Marina South Pier on weekends and public holidays as the Marina South Pier carpark will not be available at those times.

All regular ferry services to St John’s Island will not stop by Kusu Island on its return trip to Marina South Pier during the pilgrimage. Private ferries and yachts will not be allowed to berth at Kusu Island’s jetties either.

