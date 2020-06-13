73-year-old man linked to SAFRA Jurong cluster dies of COVID-19

SINGAPORE: A 73-year-old man linked to the COVID-19 cluster at SAFRA Jurong has died, taking Singapore's total coronavirus deaths to 26.

The man, a Singaporean, died from complications due to COVID-19 and had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and chronic kidney disease, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Jun 13).

Known as Case 161, he was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Mar 9 and was warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).



He died on Friday, said the ministry.



According to MOH's previous reports, the man had no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He lived at Bishan Street 13 and was also a family member of Case 107, a 68-year-old Singaporean woman.



A dinner function at Joy Garden Restaurant at SAFRA Jurong first emerged as a cluster on Mar 3.

A 12-year-old Singaporean student at Raffles Institution and his family member were also among the cases linked to the cluster.









On Saturday, MOH reported 347 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections in Singapore to 40,197.

There were five new cases in the community - two Singaporeans or permanent residents and three work permit holders.



