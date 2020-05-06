Singapore's COVID-19 fatalities hit 20 after woman linked to Lee Ah Mooi home, man from Mustafa cluster die

SINGAPORE: A 97-year-old woman linked to the COVID-19 cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home and a 73-year-old man from the cluster at Mustafa Centre have died, taking Singapore's total coronavirus deaths to 20.

The elderly patients, both Singaporeans, died from complications due to COVID-19 and had a history of other medical conditions, said the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday (May 6).

The man, Case 1528, was warded at Singapore General Hospital after he was diagnosed with the disease on Apr 7. He was linked to the cluster at Mustafa Centre shopping mall.

The man died on Wednesday, the health ministry said, adding that he had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and diabetes mellitus.

The cluster at Mustafa Centre has been linked to a construction site and several foreign worker dormitories, including the S11 @ Punggol dormitory - Singapore's largest COVID-19 cluster with more than 2,500 cases.

As of May 3, a total of 124 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the shopping mall.

More than a month after it closed, the mall reopened its supermarket on Wednesday after receiving approval from authorities.

97-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

The 97-year-old, Case 1414, died on Tuesday night, MOH said in its release. She had a history of hypertension.

The woman is linked to the cluster at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home, where there have been 16 COVID-19 cases.

She was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Apr 7 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on the same day.

The first case linked to the Lee Ah Mooi cluster was announced on Mar 31, when an 86-year-old woman living at the home in Thomson Lane tested positive for the coronavirus.

The next day, it became a cluster of 11 cases, including a 102-year-old woman who was a resident at the home.

Following the cluster at Lee Ah Mooi home, visitors were not allowed in nursing homes, and infection control measures were put in place.

