6 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; cruise passenger tests negative for third time

SINGAPORE: Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Dec 10) said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.



No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers’ dormitories.

The six imported cases were all were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said the ministry.

A final confirmatory test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) on Thursday has confirmed that the 83-year-old male Singaporean on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas does not have COVID-19 infection.

MOH said the sample taken from the man on Thursday morning came back negative for the coronavirus.



This follows two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted on Wednesday by NPHL. One was a re-test of his original sample, and the other on a fresh sample taken on Wednesday, which had also come back negative.

“We have rescinded the quarantine orders of his close contacts, who had earlier been placed on quarantine as a precautionary measure while investigations were ongoing. MOH will support the laboratory on board the Quantum of the Seas in its review of its testing processes,” said the health ministry.

The 83-year-old man had reported on Tuesday evening to the ship's medical centre with diarrhoea. He had been tested for COVID-19 using the PCR test equipment on board the ship as part of protocols.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,297 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities.



