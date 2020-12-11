8 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including 1 case who lives in a dormitory

SINGAPORE: Eight new COVID-19 infections were reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Dec 11), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

These include one locally transmitted case who lives in a dormitory. There were no new cases in the community.



The remaining seven cases were imported. All of them were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.



Details about Friday's new cases will be updated tonight, said MOH.







Singapore will lift border restrictions for visitors from Taiwan from Dec 18. With immediate effect, travellers can apply for a single-entry Air Travel Pass (ATP) to enter Singapore from next Friday.



Upon arrival, visitors will undergo a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and if the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without serving a stay-home notice, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).



In an exclusive interview with CNA, Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said Taiwan is a "very safe partner to do a unilateral opening" with.

He cited how a few weeks ago, Taiwan unilaterally reduced the quarantine period for essential business travellers from Singapore to just five days.

PILOT FOR SAFE CRUISES TO CONTINUE

Singapore's pilot scheme for "safe cruises" with COVID-19 protocols will continue as planned, following a suspected case on board a Royal Caribbean International cruise.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Thursday said that the Government will monitor outcomes of the sailings before deciding on the next steps for cruises.



An elderly passenger, who initially tested positive for COVID-19 on board the Quantum of the Seas ship, has been confirmed not to have the coronavirus after testing negative three times since the vessel returned to Singapore on Wednesday.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,305 COVID-19 cases.

