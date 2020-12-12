8 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (Dec 12), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All the new cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry in its preliminary daily update.

There were no new infections in the community or in workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be updated on Saturday night, said MOH.







BORDER RESTRICTIONS LIFTED FOR VISITORS FROM TAIWAN

Singapore said on Friday it will lift border restrictions for visitors travelling from Taiwan from Dec 18.

Travellers will have to clear a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival before being allowed to go about their activities in Singapore.



Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning from Taiwan will similarly have to clear a swab test upon arrival, in lieu of a seven-day stay-home notice.



Singapore also said on Friday it will tighten border measures for visitors who travelled to Hong Kong in the last two weeks.



From Sunday 11.59pm, these travellers will have to serve a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities. Previously, visitors from Hong Kong were allowed to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence.

The changes are in view of "the increased risk of community spread recently", MOH said.

Earlier this month, Singapore and Hong Kong announced the deferral of an air travel bubble amid a spike of COVID-19 cases in the Chinese city. The travel bubble was originally scheduled to start on Nov 22.



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,313 COVID-19 cases.

