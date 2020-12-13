7 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday (Dec 13), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary update.

All of the new cases were imported, and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

There were no new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection.

Details about the new cases will be given later tonight, the ministry said.











BORDER RESTRICTIONS FOR HONG KONG TIGHTENED

Border restrictions for Hong Kong will be tightened starting 11.59pm on Sunday, as the city continues to battle a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Travellers who are entering Singapore with a travel history to Hong Kong in the past 14 days will have to serve a two-week stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

They were previously allowed to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence.

Travellers from Hong Kong will also be required to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours before departure and present a valid negative result as a condition of approval to enter Singapore.

Singaporeans and permanent residents are exempt from the test.



The changes are in view of "the increased risk of community spread recently", MOH said.

Travellers will be allowed to opt out of the dedicated facilities and serve their stay-home notice at their place of residence. To do so, they must not have visited any other place in the 14 days prior to entering Singapore, and must occupy their place of residence alone or with household members with the same travel history and serving the same duration of stay-home notice.

Singapore and Hong Kong earlier deferred a planned air travel bubble, originally scheduled to start on Nov 22, amid a spike of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Singapore has now reported a total of 58,320 COVID-19 cases.

