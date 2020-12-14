Singapore reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

SINGAPORE: Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Dec 14), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers' dormitories.

All five cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said the health ministry.







The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said on Sunday that it "holds the position that a COVID-19 vaccine is permissible for Muslim use".

"We would advise and encourage Muslims to be vaccinated once it is available and when the vaccine has been medically authorised as safe and effective, as this is a basic necessity to protect lives in the context of a global pandemic," said MUIS.

Islamic jurisprudence places great importance on the sanctity and safety of human life and the protection of livelihoods, it said.

Efforts to protect human life from any form of danger and harm, such as the development of vaccines, are therefore highly encouraged in Islam, added MUIS.

Singapore has reported a total of 58,325 COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

