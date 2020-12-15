Singapore reports 1 new COVID-19 infection in dormitory, 15 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Dec 15), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.



One case was reported in a foreign workers’ dormitory.

The remaining 15 cases were imported and all were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.



Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, it said.







Singapore said on Tuesday it will launch a segregated travel lane for business, official and "high economic value" visitors from all countries on short-term stays.

Applications for the Connect@Singapore initiative will open in mid-January and the first travellers are expected to arrive from the second half of the month, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Travellers will be housed in dedicated facilities and will have to undergo regular COVID-19 tests. They are also not allowed to mingle with other travellers or locals, though they can conduct meetings with safe management measures in place.

On Monday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore will begin Phase 3 of its reopening on Dec 28, with social gatherings of up to eight people allowed in public, up from five currently. Households can also receive up to eight visitors.

He also announced that the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected to arrive in Singapore by the end of the month, and other COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months.

Moderna on Tuesday confirmed it has concluded an agreement with MOH to supply mRNA-1273, its COVID-19 vaccine, to Singapore.



Everyone in Singapore who wants a vaccination should be able to get one by the end of next year and it will be free for all Singaporeans as well as long-term residents in the country, said Mr Lee.



