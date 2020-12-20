19 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (Dec 20) said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.



No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers’ dormitories.



All 19 cases were imported and all were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore.



Three of the imported cases were people serving stay-home notice at Mandarin Orchard Singapore hotel, from which 13 cases from November are being investigated after they were observed to have "high genetic similarity" despite coming from different countries.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said the health ministry.

MOH and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Saturday the 13 earlier cases were "likely infected from a similar source" and that they cannot exclude that transmissions could have occurred at Mandarin Orchard hotel.

On Sunday, MOH said 394 persons serving stay-home notice at the hotel have been swabbed, and 384 test results are ready, while 10 are pending. Of the results that are ready, 381 have come back negative for COVID-19 infection. The three positive cases were sent to hospital immediately.

As a precautionary measure, the hotel will stop accepting new guests with immediate effect and all current guests will be checked out. Those who are currently serving their stay-home notice at the hotel will also be moved to another dedicated facility.

Singapore has reported a total of 58,422 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.

