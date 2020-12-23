21 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Dec 23), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

All the new cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Eight of them are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and nine are foreign domestic workers, said MOH. On Tuesday, 21 of the 29 new cases were also foreign domestic workers.

There were no new locally transmitted cases.

Further details will be released on Wednesday night, MOH said.







SINGAPORE BARS UK TRAVELLERS OVER NEW STRAIN

Long-term pass holders and visitors with recent travel history to the United Kingdom will not be allowed entry into Singapore from 11.59pm on Wednesday, said MOH on Tuesday.

The travellers, including short-term visitors who have travelled to the UK within the past 14 days, will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore, said the ministry.

The announcement came after the discovery of a new highly infectious strain of the novel coronavirus in the UK, which British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said was "out of control".

The move by Singapore follows similar measures by other places that have already banned flights from Britain, including Hong Kong, India, Germany and France.

The ban will also apply to travellers who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore.

Singapore has reported a total of 58,482 cases as of Wednesday.

