13 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Dec 24), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

All new cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.



No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers’ dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, MOH added.



Singapore on Wednesday confirmed its first COVID-19 case carrying the potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus circulating in the United Kingdom.

Genome sequencing found that the patient, a 17-year-old female who was studying in the UK, had the B117 strain of the virus, MOH said.

The student returned to Singapore on Dec 6 and was required to serve a stay-home notice at a dedicated facility. She developed a fever on Dec 7 and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day.



The case was discovered as viral genomic sequencing is conducted for confirmed COVID-19 cases who arrived from Europe recently.

Another 11 cases who arrived in Singapore between Nov 17 and Dec 17 have tested "preliminary positive" for the virus strain. Confirmation tests are pending, MOH said.

There is "currently no evidence that the B117 strain is circulating in the community", the ministry said.



Singapore said on Tuesday it will bar travellers who have been in the UK recently from entering or transitting in the country.

Citizens and permanent residents returning from the UK will have to undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival and serve a 14-day stay-home notice at a dedicated facility.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported 58,495 COVID-19 cases.

