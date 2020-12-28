5 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community

SINGAPORE: Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Dec 28), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

Of the new cases, one is in the community. It is the first community case in the country since Dec 21.



Four of the new cases were imported. All four cases were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said the health ministry.







Singapore entered Phase 3 of its reopening on Monday. Social gatherings of up to eight people will be allowed in public, up from five currently. Similarly, households can receive up to eight visitors.

Worship services are now allowed to have up to 250 people, and capacity limits in public places such as malls and attractions have been increased as well.

HEALTHCARE WORKERS TO RECEIVE COVID-19 VACCINE FROM DEC 30

The Government will begin vaccinating healthcare workers from Dec 30, beginning with those at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), said MOH on Sunday. Vaccinations will subsequently be rolled out to more healthcare institutions.

This will be followed by vaccinations for the elderly, starting with those aged 70 years and above, from February.

"Thereafter we will vaccinate other Singaporeans and long-term residents who are medically eligible for vaccination. More details will be shared in due course," said MOH.

The vaccine will be free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents, including long-term work permit holders.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,529 COVID-19 cases.

