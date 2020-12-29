13 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Dec 29) said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

All 13 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore.

No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers’ dormitories.

More details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said the health ministry.









Singapore entered Phase 3 of its reopening on Monday. Social gatherings of up to eight people are now allowed in public, up from the previous five. Similarly, households can receive up to eight visitors.

Worship services are now allowed to have up to 250 people, and capacity limits in public places such as malls and attractions have been increased as well.

The Government will begin vaccinating healthcare workers from Wednesday, beginning with those at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

This will be followed by vaccinations for the elderly - starting with those aged 70 years and above - from February. Thereafter, other Singaporeans and long-term residents who are medically eligible for vaccinations can do so.

Singapore's sole COVID-19 community case reported on Monday is a Singapore Airlines steward who recently travelled to the United States for work.

He was classified as a locally transmitted case due to a "relatively long time interval" between his travel and positive COVID-19 test, said MOH.

The health ministry said the 48-year-old, who is also a part-time private hire driver with Grab, had travelled to the US from Dec 12 to Dec 16 on a "controlled itinerary".

The cabin crew who were on the same US flight as the man have all tested negative for COVID-19 while all his identified close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported 58,542 COVID-19 cases.



