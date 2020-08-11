COVID-19: Authorities monitoring migrant worker dorms to manage risk of outbreaks after new cases reported

SINGAPORE: Authorities are monitoring migrant worker dormitories to manage the risk of new COVID-19 outbreaks, even after the completion of testing for all these workers.



"There have already been instances where new cases of COVID-19 cases are detected at previously cleared dormitories," said a joint news release on Tuesday (Aug 11) by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), the Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB).



"The Interagency Task Force (ITF) is actively monitoring the dormitories to manage the risk of new outbreaks."



CNA has contacted MOM for details on the dormitories with new COVID-19 cases.



SAFEGUARDS TO MANAGE RISK OF NEW OUTBREAKS IN DORMS



Setting out several measures to minimise the risk of infections, the authorities said workers are required to report their temperature and if they have any symptoms of acute respiratory illness through the FWMOMCare app twice a day.

Authorities said they will “monitor closely” the number of migrant workers who report sick at the medical posts, as an early indication of any possible infections.



"If our monitoring picks up potential infections among the migrant workers, the ITF will quickly isolate and quarantine all at-risk workers within the block that was housing the infected worker as a precautionary measure," said the authorities.

"Aggressive testing will be conducted to identify any further spread of the virus."



Workers who have recovered for fewer than 90 days will not need to be isolated as current medical evidence suggests that they continue to have immunity, said the authorities.

“Those who have recovered for more than 90 days from their original illness will be clinically assessed as to whether they will require repeat testing and isolation, if they develop fresh respiratory symptoms," they added.

At higher risk dormitories, wastewater will be monitored for traces of the coronavirus.



In addition, workers in higher risk settings will be put through regular routine testing. These include workers in the construction, marine and process sectors, who are required to go for a swab test every 14 days.

“Workers who were infected previously and have recovered from COVID-19 are not required to undergo regular testing for 180 days," said the authorities.



“Employers should space out the testing of their workers over the 14-day period to ensure that we are able to maintain constant surveillance of the COVID-19 situation among the workers."



They can book appointment slots using the Swab Registration System launched by HPB.



Cases in the dormitories make up the majority of Singapore's COVID-19 infections.



Most of the workers have since either recovered or been cleared of the virus.

“With more daily movements in and out of the dormitories, it is even more important for everyone to remain vigilant to guard against new infections," the authorities said.



