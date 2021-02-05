Bangladeshi dorm resident tests positive for COVID-19 nearly 2 months after arrival, previous swabs negative

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 dormitory case reported on Friday (Feb 5) is a Bangladeshi man who arrived in Singapore in December and tested negative for the virus during his stay-home notice and a routine testing last month.

Identified as Case 59966, the 31-year-old Bangladeshi man work pass holder stays a dormitory located at 1 Soon Lee Street, according to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) daily update.

He arrived in Singapore on Dec 13, 2020, and served his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Dec 27.

His swab done on Dec 23 during the stay-home notice was negative for COVID-19.

He tested negative again during a rostered routine testing for migrant workers on Jan 13.

His infection was detected after another routine testing on Feb 4. He is asymptomatic.

"His serology test has come back positive, but given the relatively long time interval between his travel and positive COVID-19 test, we have classified this case as locally transmitted," said MOH.

He had not started work in Singapore since his arrival, the ministry added.

The last COVID-19 case reported in a dormitory was on Jan 16.

Singapore reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Among them, there were two local infections including the dormitory case.

There was also a community case, a 56-year-old Singaporean man who works at Changi Cargo Megaplex. His infection was detected after he went for a tuberculosis screening.

