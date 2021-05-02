2 workers living at Pasir Panjang Residence dormitory among new COVID-19 infections

SINGAPORE: Two workers residing in a dormitory were among the nine new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Saturday (May 1).

Both live at Pasir Panjang Residence at 33 Harbour Drive and were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Advertisement

Advertisement

One is a 35-year-old Myanmar national and the other a 23-year-old Indian national. Both are employed as stevedores and load and unload ships at docks.

The Myanmar national, identified as Case 62691, arrived in Singapore in January last year. He works at Pasir Panjang Terminal and Brani Terminal, and received his COVID-19 vaccine doses on Jan 14 and Feb 3.



The Indian national, identified as Case 62684, arrived in Singapore in December last year. He works at Pasir Panjang Terminal, and received his vaccine doses on Jan 30 and Feb 22.

Both men were asymptomatic. The Myanmar national's infection was discovered on Apr 28 as part of rostered routine testing, while the Indian national's infection was detected the following day during contact tracing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their earlier tests - the last being on Apr 13 for the Myanmar national and Apr 28 for the Indian national - were negative.

Both men's serology test results were negative for the N antigen, "which suggests the presence of early infection", said MOH.



Advertisement

Pre-emptive COVID-19 tests are being conducted in dormitories and worksites after a new cluster of infections at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory emerged, where 24 workers who had recovered from COVID-19 tested positive for the disease again.



Movement restrictions or quarantines may also be imposed on a dormitory if a few workers there test positive for COVID-19, MOM said.



MOH announced on Apr 22 that recovered workers who have passed 270 days from their date of infection will also be subject to rostered routine testing, due to the risk of waning immunity and threat of new coronavirus variants.



In early April, a dormitory resident contracted the coronavirus despite having completed the full COVID-19 vaccination regimen.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram