COVID-19: DPM Heng Swee Keat to deliver ministerial statement on further help for businesses, individuals

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will deliver a ministerial statement next week on further plans to help businesses and people amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr Heng will speak about the Government's plans to help businesses and individuals "adapt and build resilience, in our continuing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic", said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Tuesday (May 19).

The ministerial statement will be delivered in Parliament on May 26 at 3.30pm.

The full ministerial statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery. There will also be live television and radio coverage.



Mr Heng had previously announced support measures to help tide businesses, workers and households through the COVID-19 outbreak during his Unity Budget speech in February, Resilience Budget speech in March and Solidarity Budget speech in April.

