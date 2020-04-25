Two drivers booked for providing carpool services during circuit breaker period, vehicles seized: LTA

SINGAPORE: Two drivers have been booked for continuing to provide carpooling services during the “circuit breaker” period, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Saturday (Apr 25).

The vehicles have been seized while investigations are being carried out, said the authorities, after the drivers were booked following LTA’s enforcement operations at several locations earlier this week.



Carpooling services including those provided through GrabHitch, Rydepool or those arranged privately are not deemed as essential services and prohibited during this period, LTA had said in a notice on its website on Apr 18.



Land Transport Authority officers conducting enforcement operations along Yio Chu Kang Road. (Photo: LTA)

“While commercial operators have suspended their carpooling services, LTA is aware that some drivers, like the two who have been booked, continue to offer such services privately through messaging platforms,” said the authority.

“Such irresponsible behaviour endangers the health of drivers, passengers and their families, and undermines Singapore’s ongoing efforts to suppress the spread of COVID-19.”

The authorities also urged members of the public who come across individuals providing illegal carpooling services to notify LTA through the OneMotoring portal.

“We urge both drivers and commuters to be socially responsible and comply with the COVID-19 circuit breaker measures, which have been put in place to safeguard public health and to minimise community transmission, “ said Mr Chandrasekar Palanisamy, group director of traffic and road operations at LTA.

“LTA views the provision of carpooling services at this time as a serious offence. We will continue to actively enforce against those who provide such services illegally.”

Drivers who do not comply can be prosecuted under the Road Traffic Act and the Motor Vehicles (Third-Party Risks and Compensation) Act for the use of an unlicensed vehicle to provide transport services and using a vehicle that is not properly insured to ferry passengers, as well as the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations, said LTA.



Those caught offering carpool rides during this period face a fine of up to S$10,000, a maximum of six months' jail or both.

