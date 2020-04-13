Jurong branch of E-Bridge Preschool to close after child tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The Jurong branch of E-Bridge Preschool will be closed temporarily after a child tested positive for COVID-19, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) on Monday (Apr 13).

The centre, located at 140 Corporation Drive, will be closed from Tuesday until Apr 21, covering a 14-day incubation period from when the child last attended the school on Apr 7, said ECDA in a statement to the media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Apr 8, a family member of the child had tested positive for the coronavirus, and the child was then placed on quarantine, it added.

All affected staff members and children will be placed on leave of absence during the closure period, said ECDA, adding that contact tracing is ongoing.

This is the latest in a series of temporary closures of preschools due to COVID-19 cases, which include all PCF centres islandwide, two My First Skool campuses and MY World Preschool at Bukit Batok.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ECDA said the E-Bridge Preschool premises will undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection, before it reopens on Apr 22 to continue serving parents working in essential services, who are unable to extend alternative care arrangements beyond the closure period.



"ECDA will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with the management, staff, parents and children at the Centre to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all," said the agency.



It also reminded preschool operators to be vigilant when conducting health checks and to maintain high hygiene standards.

"This includes keeping the centre environment clean, and frequent washing of hands with soap – especially before eating or handling food, after toilet visits or when hands are dirtied by respiratory secretions after coughing or sneezing."



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram