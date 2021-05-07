Edgefield Secondary School to resume classes after 1,500 people test negative for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Edgefield Secondary School will resume physical lessons on Monday (May 10), said the Ministry of Education (MOE), after moving to full home-based learning this week following a COVID-19 case.

The school implemented home-based learning from May 4 to May 7, after a 15-year-old student fell ill and tested positive for COVID-19.

"As a precautionary measure to curb any risk of COVID-19 transmission, about 1,500 students, staff and external vendors at Edgefield Secondary School went through a mandatory COVID-19 swab test as required by the Ministry of Health last weekend.

"All who had taken the swab tests have tested negative for COVID-19," said MOE in a statement on Friday.

"Those who are on quarantine order have also tested negative for their swab test," the ministry added. These are those who were in close contact with the student.

Listed as case 62690, the student developed a sore throat on Apr 28, followed by a runny nose and loss of smell.

She reported sick when she was in school on Apr 29 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic, where she was tested for COVID-19.

Her test result came back positive the next day, and she was taken to National University Hospital by ambulance.

MOE said on Friday that the school will continue to monitor the well-being of all students and staff members, as well as ensure the implementation of all necessary safe management measures.

