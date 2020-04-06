COVID-19: Enforcement officers in HDB estates to ensure compliance of safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE: Officers will be deployed in HDB estates to enforce safe distancing measures during the month-long "circuit breaker" period, said the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) on Monday (Apr 6).

From Tuesday, the Government will deploy enforcement officers to discourage loitering and gatherings in public places, and to ensure there is no consumption of food and drink in eating places.



The officers will come from various agencies including the Singapore Police Force, National Environment Agency, National Parks Board, and Land Transport Authority.

"Non-compliance is an offence," said MEWR in a media release.

"Enforcement officers from the agencies will be conducting compliance inspections and stern action will be taken against any member of public found in breach of safe distancing measures."

Under the Infectious Diseases Act, those found guilty of breaching safe-distancing rules may be jailed up to six months, or fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The message was reiterated by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli in a Facebook post.

He added: "Each and every one of us plays a critical role in containing the spread of COVID-19.

"By complying with the elevated safe distancing measures, we can help to save lives and protect our families, loved ones and community.

"This is no simpler than staying at home. Don’t go out, unless you need to see a doctor or buy food and essential items."

Enhanced safe-distancing measures will kick in on Tuesday and last until May 4 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Most workplaces in Singapore will close and F&B outlets will only be allowed to offer takeaway or delivery services.



