COVID-19: Entry approval required for all long-term pass holders entering Singapore

SINGAPORE: All long-term pass holders will require an entry approval before entering or returning to Singapore from Sunday (Mar 29) at 11.59pm, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

In a media release on Saturday, ICA, MOE and MOM said the additional precautionary measures are in view of the risk of imported COVID-19 cases into Singapore.

Long-term pass holders include those who hold long-term visit passes, student passes, as well as those who have been granted in-principle approval for a long-term pass.

All long-term visit pass holders - including those who have been granted in-principle approval - must obtain ICA's permission before starting their journey to Singapore by submitting their application for entry to ICA via email.

Similarly, all existing student pass holders, as well as those who have been granted in-principle approval, must obtain MOE's permission before starting their journey to Singapore.

"MOE will take into consideration the course in which the student is enrolled, and prioritise entry approval for those studying in publicly-funded Institutes of Higher Learning," the release said.



Student pass holders should submit their application to enter the country to their respective educational institution, which will then be forwarded to MOE.

Applicants who are given permission to enter Singapore will be issued an approval letter of entry that is valid for two weeks. This letter must be produced to airline staff upon check-in at the departure airport and to the immigration officer at the checkpoint upon arrival into Singapore, ICA, MOE and MOM said.



Those who arrive in Singapore without the approval letter of entry will not be allowed to clear immigration, and will need to bear the cost of flying out of Singapore within 48 hours. "If they fail to comply, ICA will cancel their pass or rescind their in-principle approval," the release said.

This also applies to work pass holders, who are already required to obtain MOM's approval before starting their journey to Singapore. Employers are required to apply for entry approval for their employees online.

"Work pass holders whose application for entry approval has been rejected should not enter or return to Singapore yet. They should apply again for the required approval. Those who do not comply and fly to Singapore nevertheless will have their work pass revoked and will be barred from future employment in Singapore," the release said.



All travellers who are granted entry approval into Singapore will be placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival. They will also need to submit a health and travel declaration online prior to their arrival into Singapore.



