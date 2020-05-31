ERP charges to remain suspended until at least Jun 28: LTA

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will resume its review of Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates from Tuesday (Jun 2) amid expected higher traffic volume as more people return to work and schools after the end of the "circuit breaker" period.

ERP charges, however, will continue to suspended until at least Jun 28, LTA said in a news release on Sunday.

"In line with ERP’s purpose as a congestion management tool, LTA will resume the ERP review process from Jun 2, 2020 and monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels," it said.

"This will enable LTA to identify locations with congestion and determine if ERP charges are required."

LTA said the outcome of the first review post-circuit breaker will be announced in the fourth week of June, and the appropriate ERP rates, if any, will take effect from Jun 29.

While ERP rates have traditionally been reviewed on a quarterly basis, LTA said it will shorten this frequency to once every four weeks to account for the "evolving COVID-19 situtation".

This will allow it to be "more responsive to changes in traffic conditions and manage congestion more effectively".

"At an appropriate juncture, LTA will revert to the pre-COVID frequency of quarterly ERP rate reviews," it stated.

LTA had earlier suspended ERP charges at all gantries from Apr 6, in tandem with the circuit breaker period and reduced traffic.

