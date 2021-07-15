F&B licences of 3 former nightlife venues revoked over COVID-19 breaches

SINGAPORE: Three food and beverage (F&B) outlets that were formerly nightlife operators have had their licences to serve food revoked for breaching COVID-19 safe management measures.



This is the first time that F&B outlets have had their licences revoked for breaching safe management measures since an enhanced penalty framework was implemented in May this year, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Thursday (Jul 15).



The three affected F&B outlets are 3 Kings Pub in Lucky Plaza, DMAX in Golden Mile Tower, as well as Peony Garden Food House, also known as Club Diamond, at Oriental Plaza.



They must cease operations with immediate effect, said MSE.

MSE added that the outlets, which previously operated as nightlife establishments before pivoting to F&B, had their licences revoked by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for multiple breaches.



Peony Garden Food House had failed to minimise physical interaction between staff members and customers, and allowed a group larger than two people to eat and drink together in a private room. The operator was previously ordered to close for 10 days from Jul 3 to Jul 12.



MSE said 3 Kings Pub had failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers, allowed groups larger than two people to eat and drink together at the same table, and played music. The operator was also previously ordered to close for 10 days from Jul 3 to Jul 12.



DMAX had also failed to minimise physical interaction between staff members and customers, allowed groups larger than two people to sit together, allowed music to be played, and provided forms of entertainment such as playing cards.



Peony Garden Food House failed to minimise physical interaction between staff members and customers and allowed groups larger than two to sit together on Jul 2, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

MSE said nightlife establishments were allowed to pivot temporarily to F&B from October 2020.



“Unfortunately, a number of establishments continue to operate nightlife activities which are currently prohibited, including employing hostesses or permitting freelance hostesses to serve and drink with multiple groups of customers. Others have also flagrantly flouted safe management measures in the process,” said MSE.



Common breaches committed by these nightlife operators that have pivoted towards F&B operations include failing to prevent large groups of patrons from intermingling and allowing games such as dice and billiards.



These operators also allowed live entertainment such as singing and dancing and the playing of musical instruments.



DMAX played music, allowed groups larger than two to sit together, failed to minimise physical interaction between customers, allowed the playing of card games and music, and failed to enable contact tracing of every customer entering the permitted premises on Jun 25, 2021. (Photo: Enterprise Singapore)

MSE also said that 11 premises were fined between S$1,000 to S$2,000 each for breaching safe management measures.



Breaches included seating groups of customers less than 1m apart, allowing groups of more than two individuals who were not from the same household to be seated across multiple tables and allowing consumption of alcohol on their premises beyond 10.30pm.



The affected premises are:

- Al Mubin Eating House (Syed Alwi Road)

- Barakath Restaurant (Dalhousie Lane)

- Food Republic (313 Somerset)

- Golden Treasure Restaurant (Lorong 25A Geylang)

- Haakon (313 Somerset)

- Mamita’s Kitchen (Lucky Plaza)

- Plentyfull Deli (Great World City)

- Ristorante Luka (Tanjong Pagar Road)

- The Dark Gallery (Ngee Ann City)

- Yue Yu Restaurant (Lorong 25A Geylang)

- &Joy Dining Hall (Great World City)



Twenty-four individuals were also fined S$300 each for gathering in groups larger than the permitted group size while dining at various F&B outlets, while seven staff members were fined S$300 for failing to wear masks.



MSE said safe management measures must be strictly adhered to by premise owners and individuals.



“Agencies will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against operators and individuals who flout safe management measures. We must all do our part to prevent a resurgence from occurring in Singapore and continue to be vigilant to keep Singapore safe,” it added.

