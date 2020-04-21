COVID-19: Factory-converted dormitory in Sungei Kadut declared as isolation area

SINGAPORE: A factory-converted dormitory in Sungei Kadut has been declared an isolation area to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This is the 19th foreign worker dormitory to be gazetted an isolation area, following a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases among foreign workers in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore reported a record jump of 1,426 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Apr 20), bringing the national total to 8,014. The vast majority of the new cases - 1,369 - are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

To date, 6,075 work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories have been infected with the coronavirus.

The factory-converted dormitory at 31 Sungei Kadut Avenue was declared an isolation area under the Infectious Diseases Act, according to notices by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the Government Gazette.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The notice came into effect on Tuesday. The dormitory had 174 COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

Over the last three days, six foreign worker dormitories - Avery Lodge, Cassia @ Penjuru, Westlite Mandai Dormitory, PPT Lodge 1A, and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 and Kranji Lodge 1 were declared isolation areas.

Tuas View Dormitory, Shaw Lodge Dormitory and North Coast Lodge were declared as isolation areas on Apr 17, and Mandai Lodge 1 on Apr 16.

Cochrane Lodge 2 was declared an isolation area on Apr 13, while Acadia Lodge and Cochrane Lodge 1 were declared isolation areas on Apr 11.

On Apr 9, Tampines Dormitory and Sungei Tengah Lodge were declared isolation areas too.

Toh Guan Dormitory was gazetted on Apr 6, a day after S11 Dormitory @ Punggol and Westlite Toh Guan Dormitory were similarly declared isolation areas.

As of Monday, the cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol remains the largest, with 1,977 cases. The next largest cluster is at Sungei Tengah Lodge, with 540 confirmed cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram