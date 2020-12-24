Authorities advise people to observe COVID-19 measures, enjoy festive period in responsible manner

SINGAPORE: Members of the public should continue to be socially responsible and take COVID-19 safe management measures seriously during the festive period, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment said on Thursday (Dec 24).



“We must not become complacent and must continue to remain vigilant; otherwise, our individual and collective sacrifices over the past year will be in vain,” said the ministry.



MSE reminded members of the public to not intermingle between groups and tables when dining at food and beverage outlets.

The current group size limit of five people will apply until Dec 27 and large groups should not be split into multiple tables unless all members are from the same household.



Diners must wear their masks while waiting for their food and drinks to arrive and put their masks on immediately after they finish eating and drinking.



“Do remind those around you to do the same. This will protect you as dining out is an activity that involves considerable risks,” said MSE.



Members of the public were also advised to avoid visiting shopping malls, supermarkets, post offices and stadiums during peak hours.



At beaches or parks, individuals should not gather in groups of more than five and must ensure they are a safe distance from other groups. The latest updates on visitorship levels and temporary closures for gardens, parks and nature reserves managed by the National Parks Board can be found online.



Those who wish to visit Sentosa’s beaches on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays must reserve entry and can do so up to five days before their visit.



For households celebrating the holidays at home, visitors must be kept to a maximum of five people. The current group size limit will apply until Phase 3 takes effect.



“While many may wish to meet up with family and friends, or visit popular areas for shopping or dining out, we urge everyone to avoid visiting in large groups and to adhere to the prevailing safe management measures,” said MSE.



MSE said that safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers will continue to be deployed across the island to remind the public to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.



The Government will also not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against those who treat safe management measures with “flagrant disregard”.



“A resurgence of infections as seen in other countries would have devastating effects on lives and livelihoods in Singapore. The cooperation of individuals and businesses will help to safeguard public health, while allowing businesses to remain open. Together, our collective efforts will determine if we can successfully make the transition to Phase 3 and to a new normal,” the ministry said.



PUBLIC ADVISED TO BE VIGILANT

Separately, the police on Thursday advised the public to be vigilant against molesters, pickpockets and thieves during this festive period.

The police said they will conduct "enhanced" patrols and enforcement checks at popular areas like Orchard Road, Clarke Quay and Marina Bay.

"The public is reminded to be considerate and avoid engaging in activities and/or use of party novelty items, including aerosol foam sprays, that may annoy or compromise the safety of others," added the police.



