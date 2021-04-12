Migrant worker who tested positive for COVID-19 completed vaccination

SINGAPORE: The sole dormitory case in Singapore on Sunday (Apr 11) had completed the full COVID-19 vaccination regimen and the case is a reminder that "it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected", said MOH.



The 23-year-old man from India, identified as Case 61822, is a lashing specialist employed by Seafront Support Company. He resides in a dormitory located at Brani Terminal Avenue.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The man, who is asymptomatic, was detected when he was tested on Apr 7 as part of rostered routine testing.

"His serology test result has come back positive but we have assessed that this is likely a current infection," said MOH.

The man had received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Jan 25 and the second dose on Feb 17.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"This likely accounts for his lack of symptoms, and positive serology test as he has produced antibodies following the vaccination," said the ministry.



"This case is a reminder that it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected. But the vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated."



The man's pooled rostered routine testing result came back positive for COVID-19 on Apr 8 and he was immediately isolated, said MOH.

An individual test was done on Apr 9, which came back positive the following day. He was then taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases by ambulance.

Advertisement

The man's earlier tests from the rostered routine testing - with the last being on Mar 24 - were all negative for COVID-19.



"WE CANNOT AFFORD TO LET OUR GUARD DOWN"



MOH added that further research is required to determine if vaccination will prevent onward transmission of the infection.



"That is why we cannot afford to let our guard down," MOH said. "Our existing key enablers – safe management measures, testing, and contact tracing – continue to be necessary and effective in helping us to mitigate spread and keep community transmission low."



Epidemiological investigations are underway, while all identified close contacts of the man have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect any asymptomatic cases, said MOH.

"We will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them."



The work permit holder is the first COVID-19 infection reported in a foreign worker dormitory in 6 weeks - the last such case was reported on Feb 28.

The dormitory resident is the only locally-transmitted case reported on Sunday. The remaining 19 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The Singapore Flyer and Time Capsule was added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.













Singapore reported a total of 20 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The remaining 19 infections were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

No new infections were reported in the community.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,653 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram