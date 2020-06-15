Bangladeshi diagnosed with COVID-19 is Singapore's first imported case in more than a month

SINGAPORE: A Bangladeshi national who was reported among the new COVID-19 infections on Sunday (Jun 14) was Singapore's first imported case in more than a month.

The Bangladeshi national arrived in Singapore on Jun 10 to seek medical treatment that is not related to COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

"His health declaration submitted before immigration clearance indicated he did not have any COVID-19 symptoms, and had not been diagnosed or suspected to have COVID-19 infection," said MOH.

He was tested for COVID-19 after arrival in Singapore and his results came back positive on Jun 13.

The health ministry said contact tracing is ongoing, and identified close contacts have been placed on quarantine.



In response to media queries, it also said: "The imported case was placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and could only leave his designated place of residence for medical consultation and follow-up."

May 10 was the last time Singapore reported an imported case.

The patient had travelled to Qatar and reported onset of symptoms on May 7. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection two days later.

The 61-year-old Singaporean man, also known as Case 22872, had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said.



