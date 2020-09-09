Implement flexible workplace hours to prevent crowding in public; first-time F&B offenders will now face enforcement action: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Employers have been urged to implement flexible workplace hours to allow workers to travel off-peak and reduce the risk of large crowds, as Singapore continues to resume more activities amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Said co-chair Minister Lawrence Wong at Wednesday’s (Sep 9) multi-ministry task force press conference: “For workplaces, we are now looking at how more employees can return to work safely.”

"The issue is not just about the numbers of people going back to work," said Mr Wong, pointing out that there need also be more flexible working hours so that a "good part of workers" are travelling in the off-peak hours after 9.30am.

This will reduce the risk of large crowds gathering in public transport, public spaces and in office buildings, he added, noting that the Ministry of Manpower and tripartite partners are looking into the issue.

In addition, employers should implement their safe management measures seriously and ensure that safe distancing is adhered to, said the Ministry of Health in a press release, as increased interactions at the workplace increased the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

STRONGER ENFORCEMENT OF SAFE DISTANCING MEASURES AT F&B OUTLETS

The authorities continue to observe breaches in safe management measures at some food and beverage (F&B) outlets, and will now take stronger enforcement measures, said Mr Wong.

“I’m glad that most people, F&B operators and diners, most people are complying with these measures. But there are still a few breaches that we pick up literally on a daily basis, and they typically happen at the popular night spots - not always, but very often at some of these popular areas,” he said.

The breaches include sale and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm, individuals not wearing masks, seating customers less than 1m apart, playing loud music, and gathering in groups of more than five and intermingling between groups, especially inside a private room.

On Sep 5, the Singapore Tourism Board ordered a restaurant to cease operations for flouting safe management measures. A day later, Enterprise Singapore fined five establishments for failing to ensure a minimum of 1m between groups of diners.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Food Agency fined and suspended operations of a bar and two restaurants for breaches in safe management measures last week.

In all, around 20 F&B establishments have been suspended since the start of phase 2.

As such, agencies will take enforcement actions against these F&B outlets - even for first offenders - with immediate effect.

“Our enforcement agencies will be stepping up spot checks as well as enforcement actions,” said Mr Wong.

Enforcement action could include fines and ordered closures, depending on the severity of the offence.



For instance, if there have been multiple breaches at one place, the authorities may close the premises and send the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for possible prosecution.

“Up until now, the approach by enforcement agencies has been to issue a warning for a first offender,” he said.

“But I think enough time has transpired for the entire F&B industry as well as for diners to understand what the rules are and to comply with them.”



