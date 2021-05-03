13 people investigated for flouting COVID-19 measures at Ubi office

SINGAPORE: Thirteen people are under investigation for allegedly breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures in an office unit in Ubi, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Monday (May 3).

They were said to be consuming alcohol and socialising when police raided the unit along Ubi Road 2 on May 1.

“Public entertainment and liquor were believed to be provided at the venue without valid licences,” SPF said in a news release.

“Karaoke equipment found at the unit was also seized as a case exhibit.”

Thirteen people were found allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising in an office unit along Ubi Road 2 during a police raid on May 1, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The 13 people under investigation are aged between 21 and 33.

In addition, a 31-year-old man, believed to be the operator of the unit, will also be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015, said the police.

Under Singapore's COVID-19 rules, social gatherings are limited to a maximum of eight people in a group.

Members of the public are reminded to take safe distancing measures seriously, said SPF.



“The police will continue to take tough enforcement action against illicit activities,” SPF added.

“Those found engaging in illicit activities, or in breach of safe distancing measures, will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.”

Those who fail to comply with safe distancing measures may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.



The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to S$20,000.

