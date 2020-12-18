COVID-19: More safe management enforcement checks at F&B outlets during festive period

SINGAPORE: Government agencies will be stepping up enforcement checks on COVID-19 safe management measures at food and beverage (F&B) outlets from this weekend, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Friday (Dec 18).



The increase in number of inspections, which will take place over the next few weeks, are to ensure compliance with safe management measures during the festive season.



“While we recognise that many may wish to meet up with family and friends during the festive period or visit popular areas such as Orchard Road, F&B outlets and members of the public must continue to take safe management measures seriously, as dining out is an activity that involves considerable risks.

"Firm enforcement action will be taken if breaches are found,” said MSE.



The ministry also reminded F&B outlets and patrons that the current group size limit of five people will apply until Phase 3 of Singapore’s reopening takes effect from Dec 28, when social gatherings of up to 8 people are allowed in public.



Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, social gatherings in groups of more than five outside an individual’s residence are prohibited in Phase 2.



Restaurants and eateries are still prohibited from accepting bookings from groups that are larger than five people, even if such groups are split across multiple tables. Intermingling between tables is not allowed.



Alcohol should not be served or consumed at F&B premises after 10.30pm.



MSE said COVID-19 remains a “grave threat” and that all individuals should remain vigilant even during the festive period.



“The Government will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against operators and individuals who treat safe management measures with flagrant disregard.

"Errant operators and individuals will face fines, temporary closure, and prosecution to the full extent of the law.”

