Maids ‘strongly encouraged’ to stay home during their rest days: MOM

SINGAPORE: Foreign domestic workers are “strongly encouraged” to stay at home during their rest days during this period of heightened alert against COVID-19, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday (May 21).

Domestic workers should also adhere to the prevailing safe management measures for Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) that are applicable to everyone, added the ministry.

“If migrant domestic workers need to go out for essential errands, they should keep it short, avoid crowded places and keep to the maximum group size of two persons. They should not intermingle between groups, and should also not share food, drinks or utensils.”

Employers should not assign work to their domestic workers if they decide to stay home on their rest days. Compensation must also be provided if there is a mutual agreement for domestic workers to forgo their rest day.

"Employers can play a part by engaging their migrant domestic workers to help them understand that the stricter safe management measures are important and necessary adjustments during this period," said MOM.

Since May 16, officers from MOM and other agencies have stepped up “spot checks” at places popular with foreign domestic workers. Enforcement action will be taken if they are found to have flouted the safe management measures.

“We seek the understanding and cooperation of migrant domestic workers and their employers during this period. These measures are necessary to protect migrant domestic workers, their employers’ families and our community and curb the spread of COVID-19,” said MOM.

