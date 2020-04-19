COVID-19: Five more foreign worker dormitories declared as isolation areas

SINGAPORE: Five more foreign worker dormitories in Singapore have been declared as isolation areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Avery Lodge, Cassia @ Penjuru, Westlite Mandai Dormitory, PPT Lodge 1A, and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 were declared as isolation areas under the Infectious Diseases Act, according to notices by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the Government Gazette.



The notices for Avery Lodge and Cassia @ Penjuru came into effect on Monday (Apr 20), while the notices for Westlite Mandai Dormitory, PPT Lodge 1A and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 came into effect on Sunday.



The affected blocks at Avery Lodge at 2D Jalan Papan are the administration block and blocks A1, A2, B, C, D, E1 and E2.



Blocks 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21 at Cassia @ Penjuru at Penjuru Walk have been declared isolation areas.

The affected blocks at Westlite Mandai Dormitory are blocks 32, 34 and 36 Mandai Estate.

At PPT Lodge 1A at 8 Seletar North Link, the four affected blocks are blocks A, B, C and D, while at Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 at Penjuru Place, the affected premises are blocks 50, 52, 54, 56 and 60.



A total of 18 foreign worker dormitories have now been gazetted as isolation areas, including Tuas View Dormitory, Shaw Lodge Dormitory, North Coast Lodge, Kranji Lodge 1 and Mandai Lodge 1.



Cochrane Lodge 2 was declared an isolation area on Apr 13, while Acadia Lodge and Cochrane Lodge 1 were declared isolation areas on Apr 11.

On Apr 9, Tampines Dormitory and Sungei Tengah Lodge were declared isolation areas.

Toh Guan Dormitory was gazetted on Apr 6, a day after S11 Dormitory @ Punggol and Westlite Toh Guan Dormitory were similarly declared isolation areas.

As of Sunday, the cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol remained the biggest, with 1,508 confirmed cases. The next biggest cluster was Sungei Tengah Lodge, with 521 confirmed cases.

On Sunday, six additional cases were linked to the cluster at Avery Lodge, which had a total of 24 cases. Cassia @ Penjuru had 29 confirmed cases, with 1 additional case reported on Sunday.



Singapore reported 596 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 544 cases linked to work permit holders residing in dormitories.



