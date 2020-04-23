COVID-19: Two more foreign worker dormitories declared as isolation areas

SINGAPORE: Two more foreign workers dormitories have been gazetted as isolation areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Homestay Lodge and Changi Lodge 2 were declared as isolation areas under the Infectious Diseases Act, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Wednesday (Apr 22).

A total of 21 foreign worker dormitories have now been gazetted as isolation areas.

The notices for Homestay Lodge in Kaki Bukit Avenue 3 and Changi Lodge 2 at Tanah Merah Coast Road will come into effect on Thursday.



Blocks 23, 25, 27, 29, 33, 35 and 37 at Homestay Lodge have been declared as isolation areas.

Blocks 72, 74, 76 and 78 at Changi Lodge 2 have also been declared as isolation areas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore have crossed 10,000, with 1,016 cases announced on Wednesday. A majority of the cases are linked to work permit holders residing in dormitories.

MOH also announced the death of an 84-year-old Singaporean women, who died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Tuesday night, bringing the death toll in Singapore to 12.

