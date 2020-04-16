COVID-19: Foreign worker dormitory Mandai Lodge 1 declared an isolation area

SINGAPORE: A ninth foreign worker dormitory, Mandai Lodge 1, has been declared an isolation area after a new cluster of cases was identified there.



According to a notice by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the Government Gazette, the dormitory at 460 Mandai Road has been declared an isolation area to prevent "the spread or possible outbreak" of COVID-19.

The notice came into effect on Thursday (Apr 16).



Singapore reported a record 447 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the national total to 3,699.



A total of 404 new cases are from foreign worker dormitories. Five are work permit holders living outside the dormitories.

One of the newly confirmed cases is linked to six previous cases, forming a new cluster at Mandai Lodge, the ministry said.

Two new clusters were also identified at foreign worker dormitories.

Four previously confirmed cases have now been linked to a new cluster at a dormitory located at 10 Kian Teck Crescent.

One newly confirmed case is linked to three previous cases, forming a new cluster at Kian Teck Dormitory (26 Kian Teck Avenue).

Here are the updated numbers of cases at previously identified clusters:

S11 Dormitory @ Punggol: 74 newly linked cases, 797 cases in total

Westlite Toh Guan dormitory: 22 newly linked cases, 110 cases in total

Sungei Tengah Lodge: 91 newly linked cases, 279 cases in total

Mustafa Centre: One newly linked case, 87 cases in total

Toh Guan Dormitory: 10 newly linked cases, 83 cases in total

Tampines Dormitory: Six newly linked cases, 61 cases in total

Acacia Lodge: 26 newly linked cases, 56 cases in total

Cochrane Lodge I: 11 newly linked cases, 53 cases in total

Cochrane Lodge II: 11 newly linked cases, 46 cases in total

Tuas View Dormitory: 27 newly linked cases, 43 cases in total

31 Sungei Kadut Avenue: 16 newly linked cases, 27 cases in total

36 Woodlands Industrial Park E1: One newly linked case, 27 cases in total

Renovation sites at the National University Hospital: One newly linked case, 26 cases in total

Shaw Lodge: Seven newly linked cases, 24 cases in total

Tech Park Crescent dormitory: Eight newly linked cases, 19 cases in total

North Coast Lodge: Eight newly linked cases, 18 cases in total

PPT Lodge 1A: Seven newly linked cases, 18 cases in total

Kranji Lodge: Five newly linked cases, 17 cases in total

Kenyon/ UBS construction site: Three newly linked cases, 15 cases in total

21B Senoko Loop: Six newly linked cases, 12 cases in total

Westlite Woodlands dormitory: One newly linked case, 10 cases in total

Kranji Dormitory: Two newly linked cases, nine cases in total

Keppel Shipyard: One newly linked case, eight cases in total

