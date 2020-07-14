193 more migrant worker dormitories cleared of COVID-19: MOM

SINGAPORE: Another 193 migrant worker dormitories have been cleared of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (Jul 14), bringing the total number to 818.



It added that about 215,000 workers have recovered or tested negative for the coronavirus as of Monday. Some of them are waiting to be moved to appropriate accommodations before they can resume work.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“Others can return to work once dormitory operators, employers and workers have made the necessary preparations to complete the three required steps that will help minimise the risk of new infections as the workers go to work on a daily basis," said MOM in a press release.

"Most of the dormitories completed the steps in a week or less."



Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the bulk of Singapore's COVID-19 cases, and authorities have been clearing dorms through "aggressive testing" of these workers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dormitories that were given clearance on Tuesday comprised one purpose-built dormitory, 170 factory-converted dormitories and 22 construction temporary quarters.



In addition, the ministry cleared 19 blocks for recovered workers in eight purpose built dormitories.



Of these 19 blocks, three are from Mandai Lodge dormitory.



"With this, the entire Mandai Lodge has been declared cleared of COVID-19 as the remaining one block had been cleared previously," said MOM.



A total of 818 dormitories have now been cleared of COVID-19, along with 59 blocks for recovered workers in 19 purpose-built dormitories.



Employers can refer to the MOM website for the latest list of cleared dormitories as well as the dorms to be cleared in the coming weeks.



“As we continue to gradually resume work, we urge all dormitory operators, employers and workers to remain vigilant and ensure that the Safe Working and Safe Living measures are rigorously followed,” the ministry added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram